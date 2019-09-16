Vaping Death Reported in Central California

Posted 7:22 PM, September 16, 2019, by

Authorities say a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes.

The announcement Monday by the Tulare County Public Health Office comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.

Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught says the Tulare County resident died of severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping. Officials didn’t release the person’s name and age.

Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with lung illness related to vaping.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.