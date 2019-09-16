Volunteers Pull More Than a Hundred Shopping Carts from San Joaquin Delta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Rows of shopping carts lined docks along the Smith Canal in Stockton after more than a hundred of them were fished out of the water.

“It’s crazy. Everything seems to end up in the river,” volunteer Frank Rauzi said.

Rauzi and others, with the San Joaquin Delta Neighborhood Watch group, pulled the carts out of the water during Saturday's canal cleanup.

“In the process of throwing out hooks and dragging the water for the carts we got a kitchen sink faucet, two bicycles, a toilet seat,” Rauzi said.

People who live on the Delta say the amount of trash in the water is staggering and there's just as much along the levee.

“There’s so much trash in the water that on cleanup day you can’t get it all and there’s no end to it,” Rauzi said. “We’ll clean it up and the next day it’s back.”

Neighbors say it's not just a quality of life issue, it's a health and safety issue as well.

“It’s really sad to see. I used to eat the striped bass out of there. They’re fresh run from the ocean but I wouldn’t eat anything out of there anymore,” Rauzi said.

Volunteers will hold another cleanup day on Sept. 21.