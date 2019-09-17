Bench, Plaque Pay Tribute to Fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Stasyuk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Officers came from as far as Menlo Park to pay their respect to Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk on Tuesday.

“It's a day of reflection, a day of celebration of Mark's life," sheriff’s office spokeswoman Tess Deterding said.

Stasyuk was killed one year ago when investigators say he was fatally shot at the Pep Boys along Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

The manager of the store wanted to create a lasting memorial there that would honor the fallen officer's life.

So, along with her dad, they created this memorial bench, with the likeness of Stasyuk's badge prominently in the center.

The lady who was the manager at the time, actually grew up here and so, for her, it meant even more,” Rancho Cordova City Councilwoman Linda Budge said.

Budge was the mayor of the city when Stasyuk was killed. She remembers the outpour of support from community members across her city.

"People still stop by with food or baked goods or whatever, to thank the police for their work in keeping Rancho Cordova safe and happy,” she said.

Sheriff Scott Jones helped to unveil the memorial bench Monday to the Stasyuk's wife, family and loved ones.

And aside from that bench, is a permanent fixture on the business's wall, a memorial replica of Deputy Stasyuk's badge.

A wall of flowers, which immediately went up following the deputy's death, remains on display.

"We can move forward knowing that we work in a community that supports us, supports our mission, understands the dangers, and is there with us and for us when we do experience tragedy,” Deterding said.