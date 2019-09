Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Their motto is “Aim High, Fly-Fight-Win” and one local Air Force member is living up to that slogan.

1st Lt. Chelsey Hibsch, based out of Travis Air Force Base, made history by being the first woman in the Air Force to graduate from Army Ranger School -- but she says it was no easy task.

"Don't let anyone make you doubt yourself," Hibsch said. "See what you're made of because you won't know until you honestly give your full 100%, everything you've got, for it."