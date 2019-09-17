Manteca Teen Safe After Reported Abduction

MANTECA — The Manteca Police Department is investigating the reported abduction of a 17-year-old girl.

A post on the department’s Facebook page explains the state of the investigation and that inaccurate information is being circulated online about the incident.

On Sept. 13 around 10:57 p.m., the police department says it received a call from the teen and her family to report the abduction.

The girl told police she was abducted around 6:30 p.m. in front of her home. She was driven away from her home to Tracy.

Once in Tracy, the girl says she escaped from the car and called her friend who drove her back home to Manteca.

The girl did not need any medical care for any physical injuries, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.