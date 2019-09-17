Modesto Police Investigate after 3 Struck by Vehicles Saturday

MODESTO — Three people were still in the hospital Tuesday after they were all hit by vehicles over the weekend.

The Modesto Police Department is trying to find witnesses to the three separate incidents that occurred throughout Saturday.

Early Saturday, around 1:30 a.m., 41-year-old Tanya Dorton was found lying in the intersection of Sierra Drive and 5th Street, according to the police department. Officers at the scene say her injuries indicated she had been hit by a vehicle and the driver left her in the road.

Friends told FOX40 around 10:20 p.m., 27-year-old Jonah Johnson was at Tiki Lounge on McHenry Avenue celebrating Pride. He went to cross the street outside and was hit by what investigators believe was a mid-2000s, full-size, red truck. The driver sped away.

“And his friend heard a big thump, and he turned around and saw Jonah in the air,” said friend Mike Craven.

He was in the intensive care unit Monday and still in critical condition by Tuesday.

Around an hour after Johnson was hit, police say 19-year-old Amber Wilkins was driving down Scenic Drive, just west of Eastridge Drive, when she fell out of her Jeep. The 2019 Wrangler struck Wilkins and continued rolling down the street until it was stopped by the passengers still inside.

She was hospitalized and still had serious injuries Tuesday.

The Modesto Police Department has asked anyone with information about any of the incidents to call investigator Raduechel at 209-572-9592 or send an email to raduechelr@modestopd.com. You can remain anonymous by called Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or 1-866-60-CRIME.