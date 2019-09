School of Rock End of Season Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students from School of Rock Elk Grove and SoR Roseville will be performing their Season 7 show featuring music from: Woodstock 69’, Funk and R&B, Weezer, Radiohead VS. Muse, David Bowie, 2000’s Metal, and Garage Rock.

More info:

School of Rock Elk Grove End of Season Show

Saturday, September 21st

Harlow's @11:30am

2708 J Street

Sacramento

Sunday, September 29th

Miners Leap @11:30am

54250 S River Road

Clarksburg

School of Rock Elk Grove

9045 Elk Grove Blvd

Elk Grove

(916) 500-ROCK (7625)

ElkGrove.SchoolOfRock.com

Facebook: @SchoolOfRockElkGrove