Thieves Take $69,000 in Merchandise from Sonora Dispensary

SONORA — Four thieves broke into a Sonora cannabis dispensary, leaving a mess behind and stealing nearly $70,000 worth of merchandise.

The Sonora Police Department says the crime occurred on Sept. 11 just after 4 a.m. at Hazy Bulldog Farms.

A door at the Mono Way dispensary had been pried open and the store had been torn apart when officers got there. Broken glass and boxes littered the floor.

All of the thieves had gotten away, taking with them $69,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis products.

The men involved left in a black, 2015 or 2016 Honda CR-V with paper dealer plates.

At least one of the thieves wore a mask during the break-in.