Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is outside getting the details on this year's 26th Annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars happening Saturday in downtown Rocklin.

The event raises money for the Matthew Redding Foundation, which provides student scholarships in honor of the Rocklin police officer who was struck and killed by a car during routine highway closure in 2005.

Rocklin Chamber of Commerce’s Hot Chili & Cool Cars

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free for attendance, $10 for chili