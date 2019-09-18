Butte County Investigators Search for 2 Women Missing for Over a Week

BUTTE COUNTY — A North Highlands woman and her elderly aunt-in-law have not been seen or heard from for more than a week.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office believes 84-year-old Barbara Olmstead is with her 55-year-old niece, Rebekah Vierow.

Olmstead was reported missing Sept. 6. Days later, the sheriff’s office says their investigators spoke with a woman claiming she was Olmstead. She was told to contact the California Highway Patrol to be removed from their missing persons database but never did.

No one has been able to contact the women since the alleged conversation with Olmstead and their phone numbers are not working, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family told FOX40 Olmstead, who is from Chico, suffers from dementia and requires medication for high blood pressure. She’s also a cardiac patient.

FOX40 went to Vierow’s home in North Highlands Wednesday but no one was there. The house next door was abandoned.

Tamara Geilser works directly across the street from Rebekah’s house at Dumont Pest Control.

“I haven’t seen anybody going in and out in a while or at least a couple of weeks,” Geilser told FOX40.

Family members and sheriff’s investigators are looking to the public for help.