California Patrol Car on Call Slams into Pedestrian

Posted 9:41 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40PM, September 18, 2019

REDWOOD CITY (AP) — A Northern California police officer responding to a possible home invasion lost control of his vehicle and struck a pedestrian, leaving him with what are thought to be critical injuries.

Redwood City Police said a K-9 patrol officer was driving on a slick roadway Wednesday morning and crossed the center median, hitting a pedestrian standing there. The police car then collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposition direction.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. Police said his injuries are believed to be serious, though his status is unknown.

The officer, a 12-year department veteran, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The drivers of the other vehicles were assessed and released at the scene.

A police dog did not appear injured but will be examined.

