Exploring Life Insurance Options for Your Needs

Life insurance is sometimes seen as an unnecessary expense, but it can be a real lifesaver in hard times.

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month, and this morning at 6:45 a.m., financial professional Jeff Bangerter from Bangerter Financial Services will explain why it might be time to get serious about exploring your life insurance options.

Term Life Insurance

If you need a policy for a specific amount of time like 5, 10, 20 or more years, term life insurance may be a good option for you.

Term life insurance is also more affordable than purchasing permanent life insurance.

However, some temporary policies do have the option to convert to a permanent life insurance policy at the end of the policy term.

Permanent Life Insurance

As the name implies, permanent life insurance is meant to last your entire life

A permanent policy never expires, and in most cases, the premium doesn’t increase over the life of the policy.

Some policies also build cash value that you can borrow from or withdraw to pay for medical expenses or a kid’s college education.

Protection

Life insurance provides protection and security for your loved ones.

The average American household holds $144,100 in debt, so it’s important to consider how your family is going to pay off debt should something unexpected happen to you.

The most common reason to purchase life insurance is for the death benefit, which is paid out to the beneficiaries, usually tax-free after the death of the insured.

It can help cover immediate needs such as medical expenses and a funeral.

Tax Benefit

Life insurance is an important part of financial planning. Tax benefits come in a couple of ways: living benefits and death benefits.

If a person dies, the beneficiary of the policy does not pay taxes on the money because it’s considered income replacement.

For the most part, life insurance policies are shielded from taxation.

Some policies allow your money to grow faster, tax-deferred. Most of the time if you withdraw money, the money isn’t taxed.

Cash Value

Most people think of life insurance as a way to provide financial assurance for relatives when you die. However, many don’t realize you can use it to your advantage when you’re living.

Permanent life insurance can act as supplemental income. It may be more expensive than term life, but as a trade-off you are accumulating cash value.

You can borrow against or withdraw from the cash value later on.

How Much Life Insurance Do We Need?