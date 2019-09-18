Exploring Life Insurance Options for Your Needs

September 18, 2019

Life insurance is sometimes seen as an unnecessary expense, but it can be a real lifesaver in hard times.

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month

Term Life Insurance

  • If you need a policy for a specific amount of time like 5, 10, 20 or more years, term life insurance may be a good option for you.
  • Term life insurance is also more affordable than purchasing permanent life insurance.
  • However, some temporary policies do have the option to convert to a permanent life insurance policy at the end of the policy term.

Permanent Life Insurance

  • As the name implies, permanent life insurance is meant to last your entire life
  • A permanent policy never expires, and in most cases, the premium doesn’t increase over the life of the policy.
  • Some policies also build cash value that you can borrow from or withdraw to pay for medical expenses or a kid’s college education.

Protection

  • Life insurance provides protection and security for your loved ones.
  • The average American household holds $144,100 in debt, so it’s important to consider how your family is going to pay off debt should something unexpected happen to you.
  • The most common reason to purchase life insurance is for the death benefit, which is paid out to the beneficiaries, usually tax-free after the death of the insured.
  • It can help cover immediate needs such as medical expenses and a funeral.

Tax Benefit

  • Life insurance is an important part of financial planning. Tax benefits come in a couple of ways: living benefits and death benefits.
  • If a person dies, the beneficiary of the policy does not pay taxes on the money because it’s considered income replacement.
  • For the most part, life insurance policies are shielded from taxation.
  • Some policies allow your money to grow faster, tax-deferred. Most of the time if you withdraw money, the money isn’t taxed.

Cash Value

  • Most people think of life insurance as a way to provide financial assurance for relatives when you die. However, many don’t realize you can use it to your advantage when you’re living.
  • Permanent life insurance can act as supplemental income. It may be more expensive than term life, but as a trade-off you are accumulating cash value.
  • You can borrow against or withdraw from the cash value later on.

How Much Life Insurance Do We Need?

  • How much life insurance you need is based on your personal and financial
    situation.
  • Consider how much you can afford. The younger and healthier you are, the less expensive it is. Your gender and occupation can also affect the cost of your policy.
  • A good rule of thumb is to have coverage that is 10-12 times your annual income.
  • Factor in other expenses such as debt, end-of-life expenses and dependents’ everyday and future expenses.
