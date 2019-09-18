Midtown Mini Event Preview

This Saturday, the Midtown Association is hosting a "Midtown Mini" event at 20th and K streets from 4-7 p.m.

The inaugural event will feature more than 18 holes of miniature golf (most on 20th Street and some at adjacent businesses), delicious bites, refreshing beverages, live music, adoptable puppies, mini-massages, a misting station, excellent opportunities for photos and selfies, and chances to win great prizes, including: a Sacramento Kings game suite for 16 people courtesy of Sutter Health, or a Turton Commercial Real Estate “19th Hole” challenge to win the grand prize – a private plane day-trip from Sacramento for the winner and five friends courtesy of BCA Architects.