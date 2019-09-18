Modesto Student Caught Selling Vaping Devices in School Parking Lot

Posted 6:10 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09PM, September 18, 2019

MODESTO — Modesto police arrested a student who was caught selling vaping devices out of their vehicle in a school parking lot.

The Modesto Police Department reported the arrest Wednesday, saying an anonymous tip led them to the James C. Enochs High School student.

School staff found the devices in the vehicle, along with an unloaded gun and a controlled substance.

The student now faces multiple gun charges and a charge for possessing a controlled substance, according to the police department.

Google Map for coordinates 37.690229 by -120.935550.

