AMADOR COUNTY — A retired Amador County sheriff died Wednesday morning after being involved in a car crash.

A post on the county sheriff’s page says retired Sgt. Mark Lawrence was driving to Amador County Superior Court when the accident occurred.

He died from his injuries and his body was escorted to Daneri Mortuary in a law enforcement procession.

The sheriff’s office says Lawrence began his career as a deputy sheriff in 1993 with Amador County. During his time with Amador County he held several positions, but he was dedicated to investigating child and elder abuse crimes.

Before becoming a sheriff, he was a police officer with Ione and Sutter Creek.

Lawrence retired in 2010 before returning in 2014 as a court security deputy.

The agency says he was a husband and father of four children.