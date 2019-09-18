‘The Boondocks’ Will Air On HBO Max

Huey Freeman and his family have a new home.

HBO Max announced Wednesday that it is ordering two reimagined seasons of “The Boondocks.”

The popular animated series formerly ran on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim from 2005 to 2014.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network share CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.

The new series from creator Aaron McGruder will have 24 episodes and launch in fall of 2020 with a 50-minute special.

All 55 episodes of the original “The Boondocks” series will also be available on the direct-to-consumer offering at launch.

Based on the comic strip of the same name created by McGruder, the series took a satirical look at black culture through the eyes of a young militant, Huey Freeman, who lived with his brother Riley and grandfather, Robert.

The show earned both a cult following and a Peabody award for McGruder.

Sony Pictures Animation announced in June at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival that they would be bringing “The Boondocks” back.

According to a press release, the new version “follows the adventures of self-proclaimed ‘Civil Rights Legend’ Robert ‘Granddad’ Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley.”

“The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime,” the release said. “Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.”

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” McGruder, a native of the suburban community Columbia, MD, said in a statement.

“It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now — both politically and culturally — more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic,” he said. “There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

McGruder will serve as the series showrunner.