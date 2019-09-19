2 Take Cash from Vacaville, Fairfield ATMs Using ‘Cloned’ Cards

VACAVILLE — Investigators say they are looking for two people who withdrew thousands of dollars from area ATMs using stolen information.

Last month, cash was taken from ATMs in Vacaville and Fairfield using “cloned” bank cards, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

The cards were made using a skimming device and included victims’ account information.

Detectives have not said how many cards were made or how many victims were targeted by the two men.

Anyone who has information for detectives about the “cloned” cards have been asked to call Detective Bill Boehm at 707-469-4854 or email him at Bill.Boehm@cityofvacaville.com. You can remain anonymous.