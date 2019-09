Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Regional Transit District has released an audio recording of the moments immediately following a derailment that left more than a dozen people hurt last month.

Officials say the light rail train rear-ended a stopped train undergoing maintenance testing near Marconi Avenue and Roseville Road.

Twenty-seven people were on board and 13 people, including three RT employees, were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.