Bear Creek High School Friday Night Fights Prompt Parent Meeting

STOCKTON -- Thursday night, Bear Creek High School families turned out to discuss the recent violence on campus.

Last Friday’s football game ended in 11 arrests after three fights broke out in the parking lot.

"It's terrible because I remember being in junior high school, football games were the thing,” said Bear Creek mother Bonita Burks. “All my friends played football, so I went to all the games."

Bonita Burks said she wants that for her son, Christopher. She encouraged him to go out and watch the Bruins take on Lincoln. By the end of Friday night, she was glad he didn't listen.

As students pointed to their peers needing better coping skills, parents said the presence of authority needed to be more visible in the halls and near the field.

"In the ticket line itself, the crowd got so rowdy that I had to take my child and other children that were standing in line to the side to prevent them from being bumped or pushed," said mother Melanie Rodriguez.

No one is sure what will solve the problems completely.

One change Bear Creek will make for home games is limiting ticket sales.

"We will only be allowing our students, if they're unaccompanied by parents, our students and the students of the visiting team. That's a pretty drastic step," said Bear Creek Principal Hillary Harrell.

Plus, there will be no more ins and outs for big events and no large bags or backpacks for fans.

Most of those arrested were not Bear Creek students or parents, a message the school community wants out.

"It’s not the Bear Creek kids. It's people coming on this campus. And we as a community need to say we're not going to stand for it," said mother Janet Ford.