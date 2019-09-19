Conference Brings Young Professionals from Sacramento Area Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Hundreds of young professionals from across the region gathered in downtown Sacramento on Thursday for the Emerge Summit Young Professionals Conference.

One of the many messages directed at those young men and women was to focus not only on their own success, but on the success of the people around them.

"The goal of the Emerge event is to bring together the best and the brightest young professionals in the region to collaborate, to be inspired together, to think about the future of this region and their own future as well," said Chad Roberts, chairman of the Emerge Summit.

The event was geared toward young professionals between the ages of 21 and 40.

Participants attended various speaker sessions geared toward motivating attendees, helping them network, and showing them the possibilities Sacramento has to offer.

"They are speaking to people who are just starting out in their career, and they're also speaking to people who are more established in their career, talking about how to successfully transition to a new career," Roberts said.

The conference was sponsored by Metro Edge, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation.

"I do believe we're growing, we're attracting more talent, we're retaining more talent," said Lauren Ellis with Metro Edge.