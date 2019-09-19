One Person Dead After Fiery Car vs. Big Rig Crash on I-5 in Yolo County

UPDATE: Crews were able to clear the scene quickly. The lanes have reopened.

YOLO COUNTY -- Investigators are on the scene of a deadly crash along southbound I-5 in Yolo County.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday near the Yolo off ramp, about four miles north of Woodland.

At this time, investigators said it appears a sedan and a big rig collided. The car ended up engulfed in flames.

The big rig's gas tank was punctured, spilling 70-80 gallons of fuel.

One person was killed.

Both lanes remain closed. Caltrans expects the area to reopen around 1 p.m.

