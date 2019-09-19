Football With The Record, September 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with The Record’s Nick Woodard talking about high school football.

Lodi (3-0) at Edison (2-1): After the Flames’ big win over Stagg last week, Lodi will match up with another incredibly tough team from the SJAA. Lodi and running back Christian Zamora (504 yards, nine touchdowns) will try to knock of Edison and sophomore star Raleek Brown (600+ combined rushing/receiving yards, 11 TD’s), who have had a bye week to think about their first tough loss of the season

Lincoln (4-0) at Chavez (3-1): Behind an exciting offense led by freshman Kenyon Nelson and sophomore Jonah Coleman, the Trojans have started the year undefeated. They’ll be on the road at Chavez, where the Titans’ senior tandem of quarterback Jermaine Brown and Malik Dominique have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses this year.

Week 3 Highlight - Caden Duke, Millennium High: The Falcons went 0-2 to begin the season, but have won two straight thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Caden Duke. The junior passed for 354 yards and four TD’s last week, and leads the Sac-Joaquin Section in passing yards with 1,429