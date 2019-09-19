MLS Says Latest Report on Sacramento Expansion is ‘Erroneous’

SACRAMENTO — Major League Soccer says a story published Thursday reporting Sacramento would indeed be awarded an expansion, is “erroneous.”

MLS issued a statement Thursday afternoon:

“Contrary to the erroneous report at CBSsports.com, Major League Soccer has not finalized an agreement to bring an expansion team to Sacramento. We remain in advanced discussions with Ron Burkle and Matt Alvarez regarding a team for Sacramento, and we will share more details at the appropriate time.”

MLS awarded an expansion to St. Louis in August. The league announced in April that it would expand to 30 teams in 2022.

“We appreciate the great excitement and anticipation in our community about Sacramento’s bid to join Major League Soccer,” a statement from the club read. “As we have stated all along, we are working tirelessly to finalize an agreement to bring MLS to a city and a fanbase that deserves it. We respect the league’s expansion process and will not be providing any additional comment at this time.”