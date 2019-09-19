Sacramento Metro Chamber Power Lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Build your network with business owners and leaders from throughout the Sacramento region at the Metro Chamber’s next Power Lunch. Tina Reynolds, President of Uptown Studios, will share her thoughts on Women in Business during our hosted lunch – presented by Macy’s at Downtown Commons. Space is limited and Metro Chamber members receive a $15 discount.

More info:

Power Lunch

Friday, September 20th

Noon - 1:30pm

Macy's at Downtown Commons

414 K Street, 3rd Floor

$25 for Metro Chamber

$40 for Non-Members

Sacramento Metro Chamber

One Capitol Mall, Ste. 700, Sacramento

(916) 552-6800

MetroChamber.org

Facebook: SacramentoMetroChamber

Twitter: @Metro_Chamber