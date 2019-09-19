Sacramento Metro Chamber Power Lunch

Build your network with business owners and leaders from throughout the Sacramento region at the Metro Chamber’s next Power Lunch. Tina Reynolds, President of Uptown Studios, will share her thoughts on Women in Business during our hosted lunch – presented by Macy’s at Downtown Commons. Space is limited and Metro Chamber members receive a $15 discount.
More info:
Power Lunch
Friday, September 20th
Noon - 1:30pm
Macy's at Downtown Commons
414 K Street, 3rd Floor
$25 for Metro Chamber
$40 for Non-Members
Sacramento Metro Chamber
One Capitol Mall, Ste. 700, Sacramento
(916) 552-6800
MetroChamber.org
Facebook: SacramentoMetroChamber
Twitter: @Metro_Chamber