State Awards Contracts to Cutting-Edge Fire Management Systems

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Gavin Newsom's office says it's awarded two contracts to develop cutting-edge fire management systems as part of his program to protect residents from wildfires.

The innovation initiative encourages private companies to develop new strategies and systems to fight fires and to save lives.

Technosylva is a wildfire management company that was awarded a $380,000 contract to develop a fire mapping system that predicts the direction and speed of a fire.

"The benefit is to the public, obviously, for emergency notification but for our incident commanders to make operational decisions," said Cal Fire Deputy Chief Mike Mohler.

The other contract went to Defense Contractor giant Northrup Grumman. It's $1.6 million contract will be used to develop a system utilizing aerial monitors to detect fire ignitions.

"Some of this detection could be quicker than somebody calling 911," said Mohler.

The systems are on a fast track. Field tests will be conducted in the coming months and if they are successful they will be implemented statewide by the next fire season.

A hundred thirty-three proposals were submitted and 10 others were selected for future consideration.