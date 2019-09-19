Suspect Arrested After 5 Mile Chase

ESPARTO–One person was arrested after a 5-mile-long vehicle pursuit in Yolo County on Wednesday.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Department says one of its deputies tried to stop a speeding car outside Esparto. Instead of pulling over, the driver led the deputy on a chase.

According to a press release from the department, the driver threw bags containing heroin and methamphetamine out the window.

Once the vehicle was stopped, deputies found more heroin and methamphetamine inside the car.

The driver, 55-year-old Armida Contreras, was arrested on charges of drug possession for sale, destruction of evidence, and evading.