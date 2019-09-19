Two Thieves Drag Inflatable Water Slide Out of Stockton Water Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A brazen theft was caught on camera at a Stockton indoor mini water park.

Two thieves are seen dragging away an inflatable pool slide that workers say is a favorite among kids.

“I didn’t even know what to tell them,” said Indoor Adventures volunteer Marina Rios. “I’m like, ‘Hey, somebody stole it.’ Like what do you say?”

According to Indoor Adventures, a family entertainment center managed by former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva, the inflatable water slide disappeared Tuesday night.

The business said the inflatable water slide was made in Sacramento and costs $1,600.

As seen in the video, the slide had already been deflated for the day because the water park was closed but it looks like it still took some muscle to drag it away.

Along with the slide, Rios said the thieves, for whatever reason, stole some of the artificial turf that lines the water park’s ground.

Thursday afternoon, an evidence technician with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office stopped by to see and collect the surveillance video for themselves.

The hope is that between investigators and the public, someone will be able to help track down the people who stole not just from the business but also from the children who play there.