Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 10th event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Sacramento show hours are Friday, September 20, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult. Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be just one of the many celebrities featured at the event!

More info:

Wizard World Sacramento

Friday, September 20th -

Sunday, September 22nd

Cal Expo

WizardWorld.com/ComicCon/Sacramento

Social Media: WizardWorld