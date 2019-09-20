As Family Mourns Man’s Death, Stockton Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton family is in mourning, remembering the life of 60-year-old McCormick Ward.

“I'm going to miss his voice,” his mother, Darleen Ward, told FOX40. “Oh, it hurts. It hurts. It's hard to believe that my son is gone.”

And his nephew LaFell White says his family is saddened by the loss.

“He loved his family,” White said. “Whatever the family needed him for he was always there, so it hurts.”

White says Ward didn't have a driver’s license, so he walked everywhere he went.

Stockton police say Ward was killed Wednesday night while trying to cross South Airport Way near East Anderson Street.

His family says Ward was on his way home from the store, a trip he's made many times before.

“He was a pretty big guy, almost 300 pounds. You know, you can't tell me you didn't know if you hit him or not or if you hit something and you know, they at least could have stopped,” White said.

But they didn't.

Police say the driver sped away, leaving Ward dead on the side of the road.

“It's tragic. His life was basically stolen. He didn't want to die like that,” White said. “Nobody wants to die like that. That's somebody's child, somebody's uncle, somebody's brother.”

A witness called 911, but Ward had died by the time first responders arrived.

“I hope they catch whoever did this,” White said.

Stockton police are investigating the crash as a hit and run.

Ward’s family has faith police will track down the driver.

And for that driver, White has a message.

“I'll see you in court,” he said. “They'll definitely see me in court.”