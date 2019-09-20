Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas! A popular choice for families for over 40 years, each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.MountainMikesPizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Special Offer- $5 off any mountain size pizza, or $3 off any large pizza for Mountain Mike's Coupon Club Members

Mountain Mike's Pizza

28 Locations throughout greater Sacramento

MountainMikesPizza.com

Social Media: @Mountainmikes