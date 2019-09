đŸ›‘Baseline Road is closed between Watt Avenue and Palliday Rod die to a vegetation fire. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w4qmIa3M6t — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 20, 2019

ROSEVILLE — Crews are at the scene of a grass fire burning off Baseline Road near Watt Avenue, west of Roseville.

Cal Fire says the blaze had spread to about 150 acres Friday afternoon.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.