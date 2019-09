GRANITE BAY — Placer County sheriff’s deputies say a baby was mauled to death by a family dog Friday afternoon in Granite Bay.

Deputies responded to the home shortly after 3 p.m. and rushed the 13-month-old boy to the hospital where he died.

Detectives say the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

The dog, said to be a pit bull, was taken away by Animal Control.

