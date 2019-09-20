Lake Tahoe Autumn Food and Wine Festival Preview

Pedro is in the kitchen with Charbay Distillery owner Marko Karakasevic tasting some drinks and getting the details on the upcoming Lake Tahoe Autumn Food and Wine Festival.

