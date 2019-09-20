Man Reunited with Dog after Truck, Dog Stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton man had his truck and dog stolen after a brief visit to a neighborhood store.

“Parked the truck and paid for parking, and was inside the store for no more than 10 minutes,” Charles Siegle told FOX40. “I went out and it was just empty sidewalk.”

Siegle called the police and his truck was found a few miles away stripped of some parts, but he wouldn’t be reunited with his dog, Gunner, until the next day.

"I broke down, and I wasn’t worried about the truck,” Siegle told FOX40. "I was worried about the dog."

Siegle says they found his truck a few miles away, but Gunner was nowhere to be found. A Facebook post would eventually reunite him with his dog.

He received a message the next day asking, “Hey, is this him?”

“I sat through looking like it’s him, that’s him,” Siegle said.

Gunner is recovering at the Walker Veterinary Hospital from what Siegle says are injuries from being pushed out of a moving car.

“He’s got a fractured leg. He had some soft tissue damage,” Siegle said.

At the veterinary hospital, Kristen Britt is helping 7-year-old Gunner recover.

“Took him right into the X-ray room and brought him in for shock,” Britt, a registered veterinarian technician, told FOX40.

Britt says it will take about one to two months for Gunner to heal, but Siegle says he’s thankful to be reunited with his dog.

“He’s my buddy. He’s my sidekick.”

Friends of Gunner and his owner have started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.