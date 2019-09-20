Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS -- On Friday morning, a memorial for an Oak Ridge football coach was painted over by a group from a rival school.

At Friday night’s football game between Oak Ridge and Folsom High School there are displays of love and unity.

Fans from both teams are wearing black in honor of former Coach Jason Clark, who died earlier this year.

“It’s been hard, but with our community and everyone surrounding us, they really helped us get through it,” Aiden Clark, son of Coach Jason Clark, told FOX40.

Jason Clark led the school’s freshman football team, but he died in January from Pneumonia.

“They definitely remember him, and they're all playing in honor of him tonight,” Aiden Clark said.

His role in the community is also why a pair of rocks at the school are painted“Clark strong” and “Communities unite”.

Sometime between Thursday and Friday the memorial was spray-painted with the initials “F” and “B” for Folsom Bulldogs.

“I don’t think it was cool to paint over it like they did,” Aiden Clark said.

Eric Cavaliere, the head football coach at Oak Ridge, says somethings are bigger than football.

“It’s disappointing when you see something like that, but kids are kids,” Cavaliere said. “This doesn’t reflect on Folsom’s football program or anything like that.”

Folsom’s football coach says he was also disappointed by the incident.

“For someone to go and do that and shed a negative light on this rivalry or this game is just discouraging,” Paul Doherty, head football coach at Folsom, told FOX40.

A group of students from both schools repainted “Clark strong” and “communities unite” onto the tribute.

“It was tough, but I’m glad they came back to repaint it,” Aiden Clark said.

It is still unknown who painted over the tribute.