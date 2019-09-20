Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Effie Yeaw Nature Center is a non-profit located in Carmichael. We maintain a visitor’s center where you can meet non-releasable native animal ambassadors, take a hike through the Nature Study Area to encounter wild deer on your way to the American River. In addition to public access, the Nature Center also provides environmental and cultural education to schools throughout the year. We are open Tuesday-Sunday from 9:00am-5:00pm.

NatureFest is a family-friendly event that provides our community with the opportunity to learn about many of the natural resources and recreational opportunities in our area. Nearly 30 exhibitors will offer fun and educational activities. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $5/General, $2/ages 4-11, 3 and under are free!

More info:

NatureFest at Effie Yeaw Nature Center

Sunday, September 22nd

10am - 3pm

2850 San Lorenzo Way

Carmichael

$5/general, $2/ages 4-11 years old

3 and under are free!

(916) 489-4918

SacNatureCenter.net