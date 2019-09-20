Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time in our community, five churches are coming together to make one voice at an event called Praise in the Park. The Worship Pastors of Bridgeway, Mosaic, Bayside, 180 and Destiny churches are leading together as one voice a time of worship and praise at Quarry Parks Platnum Living Amphitheater in Rocklin. The event will be held on Friday October 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM and is a free event for all families of the surrounding communities. For more information please go to ParkPraise.com

A small group of business people came together wanting to see the churches unified and what a better way to do this than have people from all churches come together for a time of Praise in the Park. This group has been praying together since the beginning of the year to see God move in our community and out of that prayer time came the idea for this event.

More info:

Praise in the Park

Friday, October 4th

6:30pm - 8:30pm

Platinum Living Amphitheater at Quarry Park in Rocklin

Free

ParkPraise.com