The California Capital Airshow is back!

The California Capital Airshow returns to the skies above Mather Airport on October 5th and 6th! Witness the power and magic of flight as stunning military and civilian jet performers honor our past, inspire the future, and shine a spotlight on our region. Plus, don’t miss the world famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline this year’s spectacular event!

Can’t wait for the high flying action? Make sure you check out the California Capital Airshow website and become an “Airshow Insider”! Becoming an insider is free and is the best way to be the first to get all of the news and details on this year’s events and to get HUGE discounts on tickets!

DISCOUNTED TICKETS ON SALE NOW! CLICK HERE