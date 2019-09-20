Uplifting You: Monica

FOX40 is introducing a very special segment, Uplifting You.

Meet Monica Quarles, a 21-year-old who is putting her life on hold for her family.

Monica is a young woman in our community who has dealt with unimaginable tragedy.

Our goal was to help give her a leg up. So, we've teamed up with an amazing group of people to make this happen.

Special Thanks to: 

Jennifer Jones - www.bladesandbrushesstudio.com

Amy Perkins - www.keystocourage.com

Jennifer Vasquez - @thecolourchemistry_jenny

Camille Miraldi- http://www.buttonupboutique.net/

 

