Uplifting You: Monica

FOX40 is introducing a very special segment, Uplifting You.
Meet Monica Quarles, a 21-year-old who is putting her life on hold for her family.
Monica is a young woman in our community who has dealt with unimaginable tragedy.
Our goal was to help give her a leg up. So, we've teamed up with an amazing group of people to make this happen.
Special Thanks to:
Jennifer Jones - www.bladesandbrushesstudio.com
Amy Perkins - www.keystocourage.com
Jennifer Vasquez - @thecolourchemistry_jenny
Camille Miraldi- http://www.buttonupboutique.net/