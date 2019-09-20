Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason Momoa will be just one of the many celebrities featured at the event!

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 10th event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Sacramento show hours are Friday, September 20, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult. Aquaman star

More info:

Wizard World Sacramento

Friday, September 20th -

Sunday, September 22nd

Cal Expo

WizardWorld.com/ComicCon/Sacramento

Social Media: WizardWorld