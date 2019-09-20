Woman Killed in Fiery, Single-Car Crash in Folsom

Posted 5:40 AM, September 20, 2019, by and

FOLSOM -- Investigators are on the scene of a fatal crash in Folsom that left one woman dead.

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, the woman was driving a sedan in the area of E Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway when she lost control and crashed into a tree.

Police said the care was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived to the scene.

They do believe speed played a factor in this crash.

The area surrounding the E Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway intersection is experiencing closures.

