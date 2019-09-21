8 Injured after Crash Sends Car into Downtown Sacramento Restaurant

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are at the scene of a collision at 12th and I streets that left 8 people injured.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday.

There were two cars involved; one of the cars crashed into Bangkok@12 Thai Restaurant.

#NEW: Fire officials confirm several people injured after a two car accident sent glass flying inside the Bangkok at 12th Thai restaurant. Fire official say injuries are not critical. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/iLjf0pluD0 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) September 21, 2019

This is the second time this year that a car crashed through this restaurant.

Two people inside the restaurant were injured. Four people in one car and two people in another car were also injured.

Sacramento Fire said the injuries are minor.

A vehicle accident at 12th / I Street that was reported just after 3PM has been declared an MCI( Mulit-Casualty Incident ) two vehicle accident that caused damage to a commercial restaurant. 8 total patients. Crews still working to clear the scene and care for the injured pic.twitter.com/z5bhMg2ubE — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 21, 2019