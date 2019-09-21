8 Injured after Crash Sends Car into Downtown Sacramento Restaurant

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are at the scene of a collision at 12th and I streets that left 8 people injured.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday.
There were two cars involved; one of the cars crashed into Bangkok@12 Thai Restaurant.
This is the second time this year that a car crashed through this restaurant.
Two people inside the restaurant were injured. Four people in one car and two people in another car were also injured.
Sacramento Fire said the injuries are minor.
38.580702 -121.490368