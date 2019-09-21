CHP Issues Amber Alert for 2-Year-Old Merced Boy

MERCED COUNTY — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a 2-year-old boy last seen with his father in Merced.

John Weir has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts.

His father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 300 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last see wearing a blue t-shirt and cargo shorts.

Weir was last seen driving a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with the California license plate 5SKT544.

CHP activated the alert for Fresno, Calaveras, Tulare, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Merced, and Stanislaus counties.

If you see them, call 911.