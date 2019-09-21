Fans Celebrate River Cats Triple A Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The celebration started Tuesday when the Sacramento River Cats won the Triple A title.

River Cats superfan Tiffany McFadden was at the championship game in Memphis when they beat the Columbus Clippers.

McFadden says she was able to take a picture holding the championships trophy.

It’s the team's third title as a franchise and their first since becoming a San Francisco Giants affiliate.

One fan has been a season ticket holder since the team started playing in West Sacramento.

“I was here when they broke ground, even before we actually had the stadium up,” Terri Escobar, told FOX40.

Days later fans are still celebrating the River Cats victory. They are lining up outside the team’s “On Deck” apparel shop.

Along with a trophy photo op and a chance to buy some title gear, fans were able to meet players like pitcher Carlos Nava.

Nava says the team knows they can always count on support in the stands when they’re playing at home.

“You go to cities where nobody is in the stands and they’re just laid back,” Nava said.

One fan drove from outside to Modesto to see 60 home games.

“After they won their division, I had a feeling they were going all the way,” Greg Houtchens said.