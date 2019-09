In case you missed this week’s Final Quarter, we have all the highlights right here!

PART ONE: Folsom at Oak Ridge, Center at Lincoln, Yuba City at Antelope, Enterprise at Highlands

PART TWO: Granite Bay at Del Oro, Pleasant Grove at Franklin, Calaveras at Bradshaw Christian, Christian Brothers at Capital Christian

PART THREE: Castlemont at Argonaut, Kimball at Sierra, Central Catholic at Manteca