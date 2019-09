Pacific Gas & Electric says it may shut off power for several Northern California counties within the next 48 hours to protect from wildfire danger.

To help reduce the risk that a big fire starts, the utility could turn off power in portions of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter And Yuba counties.

PG&E said the company will notify customers through phone calls, email and text messages.

Customers can click HERE or more info.