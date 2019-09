Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are at the scene of a fatal shooting near North Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m.

One person is dead, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At this time, law enforcement has not identified the victim or released any suspect information.

We’re told homicide investigators are now on scene. Saw a few teens being taken away in police cars - were told for questioning. Family members still arriving on scene. Waiting for Sac PD officials to provide an update. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Mm4rwldeFG — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) September 22, 2019