Sacramento County Woman Says Car Break-In Led to Storage Unit Theft

FAIR OAKS -- A Sacramento County woman was heartbroken after thieves broke into her car and got away with several items inside her purse hidden in the backseat.

What started off as a normal Friday for 18-year old Aliayh Erwin quickly turned into a nightmare.

Erwin said she parked her SUV in a parking lot across from her job on Fair Oaks Boulevard.

“It’s been there since 6:30 that morning and I had taken my lunch around 12 p.m. and my car was fine,” she said.

Three hours later, she noticed glass on the ground and a purse hidden in the backseat was completely empty.

“They took everything inside the purse. They didn’t leave anything behind,” Erwin told FOX40.

Erwin said she immediately filed a police report when she noticed her credit cards were being used.

But the bad news just kept coming.

“I learned later that evening that they had broken into my storage after using my card at a Shell gas station,” Erwin said.

She said thieves stole a card inside her purse with the name of Watson Storage, a gate code and a unit number.

They were able to get inside, break a lock and steal shoes, clothes, electronics and her late grandmother’s antique jewelry.

“My grandmother passed away when I was little and that was the last thing I had from her,” Erwin said.

“She worked hard to get her own place and it’s just very frustrating when you know that somebody takes that from your daughter,” said Erwin’s mother, Christine Miller.

While Erwin said she is preparing to move into a new home this week, she’s hoping the items are returned, especially the jewelry from her grandmother.

“If I find another one, it’s not the same because it wasn't from her and it’s the last that I have of her, other than her in my heart,” she said.

If you have any information about this theft or if you saw anything call police.