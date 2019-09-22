Stockton Police SUV Catches Fire During Chase

STOCKTON -- A Stockton police SUV caught fire Sunday during a pursuit.

The Stockton Police Department said around 5:25 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Dr. M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and South Hunter Street for a traffic violation. When the driver refused to pull over, officers started chasing the vehicle.

Photo by the Stockton Police Department of the firearms found in the suspect vehicle.

Once the suspect vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant near Charter Way and Stockton Street, police say officers were able to detain several people who were inside.

That's also where one of the police department's patrol vehicles caught fire. The police department did not say what sparked the fire.

The police department reports officers found a loaded rifle and three loaded handguns in the vehicle.

No one was injured in the fire or the chase, according to police.

The police department could not provide any additional details about the incident Sunday night.

The police SUV after it caught fire following the chase. (Photo by the Stockton Police Department)

