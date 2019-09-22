Tracy Police Investigate after Man Killed in Afternoon Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- A makeshift memorial grew as family and friends mourned the death of a 23-year-old man shot and killed in Tracy in broad daylight.

Tracy police say the victim was shot multiple times around 3:40 p.m. Saturday on West Carlton Way near Parker Avenue.

“It was like multiple shots, you know,” said Axel Guzman, who lives nearby. “It was just a rapid fire.”

Guzman said he heard the gunshots from inside his home.

“I was just worried because, you know, I was with my baby brother,” he explained.

The shooter was able to get away.

Detectives did release an image of a car without the color, make or model. They say it is associated with the crime and are asking for the public’s help identifying it.

Police told FOX40 they're actively investigating the homicide and aren't releasing any other information.

Saturday’s homicide is the third of the year in the city and the second one on that same block.

“Tracy's changing. We ... this community used to be a good environment,” Guzman said.

Neighbors in the area said West Carlton Way is known to have a lot of police activity.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the shooting or the car to call Tracy police or Crime Stoppers.

37.746015 -121.428377